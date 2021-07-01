English

US manufacturing slows in June, with PMI at 60.6: ISM

Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 12 horas
El sector de la manufactura en Estados Unidos se desaceleró en junio, de acuerdo con el PMI del Instituto de Gestión de Suministros (ISM). The manufacturing sector in the United States slowed in June, according to the PMI from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM).
Photo: Ford.

The manufacturing sector in the United States slowed in June, according to the PMI from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM).

Indeed, the June manufacturing PMI registered 60.6 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the May reading of 61.2 percent.

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in June, and the overall economy posted a thirteenth consecutive month of growth.

A reading above 50% indicates that the manufacturing economy is expanding overall; below 50% indicates that, in general, it is contracting.

In turn, the new orders index registered 66%, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the May reading of 67 percent.

On the other, the Production Index was located at 60.8%, an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the May reading of 58.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Price Index climbed to 92.1%, an increase of 4.1 percentage points compared to May’s figure of 88% and the highest reading of the index since July 1979 (93.1 percent).

The order book index registered 64.5%, 6.1 percentage points less than the May reading of 70.6 percent.

For its part, the employment index was placed at 49.9 percent; 1 percentage point lower compared to May’s reading of 50.9 percent.

Manufacturing

The supplier delivery index registered 75.1%, 3.7 percentage points less than the May figure of 78.8 percent.

At the same time, the inventory index was 51.1%, 0.3 percentage points higher than May’s reading of 50.8 percent.

The New Export Orders Index registered 56.2%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points compared to the May reading of 55.4 percent.

Finally, the Import Index registered 61%, an increase of 7 percentage points from the May reading of 54 percent.

US fiscal stimulus has helped increase US purchases, especially of durable goods.

 

Publicidad
Tags
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 12 horas
Mostrar más
Photo of Redacción Opportimes

Redacción Opportimes

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

Botón volver arriba
A %d blogueros les gusta esto: