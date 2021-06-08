US imports rise 36.9% in April: USDOC

US imports rose 36.9% in April at an annual rate, totaling 226,863 million dollars, reported the Department of Commerce.

In general, the recovery in the United States is accelerating, in a context of rapid vaccination rates and significant fiscal stimulus.

Going forward, the strong recovery is expected to have continued into the first quarter of 2021, following the steep annualized quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 4.3% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

US imports from Mexico grew 103.4% year-on-year in April, to $ 32.177 million.

Simultaneously, shipments from Canada to that market increased 83.7%, to 27.470 million dollars, and those from China climbed 21.6%, 37.590 million dollars.

According to the European Central Bank, the streamlining of vaccinations, the support of monetary and fiscal policies, as well as the progressive reopening of the economy, have supported the activity.

US imports

At the same time, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Weekly Economic Index, which tracks GDP growth using high-frequency indicators, suggests that growth dynamism has taken on a slower pace. significant momentum since early March.

Specifically, disposable income and consumer spending in the United States increased substantially in January, favored by the extraordinary government stimulus checks distributed under the December 2020 fiscal support package, and moderated in February.

Additional stimulus checks sent out since mid-March as part of the American Rescue Plan are also expected to boost consumption further in the coming months.

At a global level, the available data point to the continuation of the recovery in international trade.

Merchandise trade flows surprised to the upside in January and continued to drive the recovery in international trade.

Trade in services showed signs of improvement, but remained at moderate levels at the end of 2020 due to confinements and restrictions on movement.

