US Associations Complain Over Glyphosate Ban in Mexico

In a letter sent to the United States government, associations in that country complain about the prohibition of glyphosate in Mexico.

On December 31, 2020, the Mexican government issued a Presidential Decree declaring the intention to phase out the use of glyphosate and the use of transgenic corn for human consumption.

“Although the validity of the Decree is not clear and the scope is vague, the Decree creates significant risk and uncertainty for cross-border trade in corn and corn products,” argued the associations.

As the largest importer of corn and corn products to the United States, the Decree represents a dramatic change in trade relations between the United States and Mexico and has the potential to negatively impact a significant portion of United States agricultural exports.

Glyphosate

Since November 2019, Mexico’s Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has stopped unilaterally issuing import permits for the pesticide glyphosate, citing the precautionary principle.

Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide that controls broadleaf weeds and grasses.

Since 1974, glyphosate has been registered as a pesticide in the United States.

The signatory associations are:

American Farm Bureau Federation.

American Feed Industry Association.

Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

Corn Refiners Association.

CropLife America.

International Dairy Foods Association.

Leather and Hide Council of America.

Meat Import Council of America.

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

U.S. Dairy Export Council.

National Confectioners Association.

National Corn Growers Association.

American Soybean Association.

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.

American Seed Trade Association.

National Grain and Feed Association.

National Milk Producers Federation.

North American Millers’ Association.

National Oilseed Processors Association.

National Potato Council.

Sweetener Users Association.

National Turkey Federation.

North American Meat Institute.

Northwest Horticultural Council.

Organic Trade Association.

U.S. Grains Council.

