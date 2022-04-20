UPS dominates in international packages

UPS dominates international package services with operations in Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa (ISMEA).

In general, international high-growth markets are one of the growth opportunities identified by the company.

UPS offers a wide selection of day-time guaranteed international shipping services, including more guaranteed time-definite express shipping options than any other carrier.

For international package shipments that do not require express services, UPS Worldwide Expedited offers a reliable, deferred, guaranteed day-definite service option.

For cross-border ground package delivery, the company offers standard delivery services within Europe, between the United States and Canada, and between the United States and Mexico.

Additionally, UPS Worldwide Express Freight is a premium international service for urgent palletized shipments over 150 pounds.

Europe is its largest region outside of the United States and, in 2021, accounted for nearly half of UPS’s international package segment revenue.

UPS

The company continues to make significant investments in European infrastructure to meet growing demand for its services and improve transit times throughout the region.

Trending Mexico and US facilitate trade in medical devices

Customers can reach more than 80% of the European population in two business days using UPS Standard.

UPS serves more than 40 countries and territories in Asia Pacific through more than two dozen alliances with local delivery companies that complement its own operations.

The introduction of a direct flight from the United States to Dubai has improved transit times to key destinations in ISMEA for carriers from the United States, Canada and Latin America.

In India, UPS is investing in its network to improve transit times and extend pickup times, allowing companies to gain faster access to markets in Europe and the United States.

UPS is the world’s leading package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions.

Its services include transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, and insurance.

UPS operates one of the largest airlines and one of the largest fleets of alternative fuel vehicles under a global UPS brand, delivering packages each business day for approximately 1.7 million shipping customers to 11.8 million delivery customers in more than 220 countries and territories.

In 2021, it delivered an average of 25.2 million packages per day, totaling 6.4 billion packages for the year. Its total revenue in 2021 was $97.3 billion.

