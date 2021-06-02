Univision paid royalties to Televisa for US $ 379.6 million

Univision paid Televisa royalties for $ 379.6 million in 2020 for broadcasting audiovisual content.

In the United States, Televisa’s audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. (Univision), the leading Spanish-language media company in the United States.

In exchange for royalties, Univision broadcasts Televisa’s audiovisual content through various platforms.

Televisa has an equity interest that represents approximately 36% on a dilution basis of the capital of Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision.

In general, Televisa continues to successfully export innovative content around the world, as well as generating alliances with new partners.

Through its Programming License Agreement (PLA) with Univision in the United States, Televisa reaches a very important demographic: the Hispanic market.

The PLA grants Univision exclusive access to the majority of Televisa’s audiovisual content in any format, for distribution in the United States.

In return, the Mexican company receives from Univision a royalty payment of 16.45% of most of its audiovisual revenues from Spanish-language content.

Royalties

The content produced by Televisa has been distributed around the world for many decades and has a constant fan base beyond Mexico and the United States.

During 2020, the company exported more than 74,000 hours of its original programming to more than 70 countries.

Other businesses

Now blim TV is Televisa’s OTT platform.

With more than 32,000 content assets and 35 channels with live broadcasts, it is the main platform for subscription content in Spanish in Mexico.

It currently provides access to Televisa’s extensive library, which is complemented by content from other major producers such as Univision, Telemundo, Videocine, Sony, Atresmedia, RTVE, Viacom and Mediapro, among others.

On the other hand, Televisa Networks is one of the most successful producers and distributors of content for pay television platforms in Mexico.

Televisa Networks markets 27 pay television brands through 65 national and international channels, which reach more than 42 million subscribers worldwide.

Over the years, Televisa Networks has developed a portfolio of channels for pay television. Televisa’s pay TV channels continue to be among the most watched on pay TV platforms in Mexico.

