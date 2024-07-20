United States export controls

The United States has significantly increased export controls for national security and foreign policy objectives.It also does so to prevent arms proliferation.These controls are based on regulations that restrict the export of certain products, services and technology.According to Onto Innovation, in recent years, the U.S. government has greatly expanded export controls on certain technologies and products to certain markets. Especially, this has been seen in exports of semiconductors and other advanced technologies to China.For example, the U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed controls on the transfer of certain products and technologies to “military end users” in China. In addition, there are restrictions on transferring products to certain companies, such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Export Controls

More recently, in 2022, the Department of Commerce imposed new export controls on China’s semiconductor, advanced computing and supercomputer manufacturing industries. Also in 2022, the Commerce Department added several companies in China to the Unverified List and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) Entity List. Among these companies is Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd (YMTC). In October 2023, the Department of Commerce reviewed and extended the 2022 export controls.

Nuclear Weapons

The United States, in many cases, cooperates with other countries to limit the export of defense articles and dual-use items. This cooperation helps prevent the proliferation of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons and related technology. The Export Control Reform Act of 2018 is instrumental in controlling these and less sensitive military-use items.Export controls also cover countries facing U.S. economic sanctions. During the period under review, the export control system underwent several changes. For example, these adjustments include the control of munitions, dual-use goods and technologies, missile technology, and sanctions and embargoes on certain countries or entities. Between April 2020 and June 2021, temporary restrictions were imposed on the export of certain essential health and medical resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.