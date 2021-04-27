United Kingdom creates Investment Council to advise the government

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone announced Tuesday the creation of an Investment Council to act as an advisory body to the UK Government on foreign investment.

Also the Investment Council aims to improve the UK business environment for foreign investors.

Comprised of senior private sector leaders from around the world in a variety of industries, from technology and energy to infrastructure and financial services, the Investment Council will cement the investor lens in the Government’s internal investment strategy.

To achieve its objectives, the Investment Council, led by Minister Grimstone, will meet twice a year and on an ad hoc basis to provide high-level strategic advice to the Department of International Trade and the government at large, which operates in conjunction with the Newly formed Investment Office.

The unpaid Council members have been selected in strict accordance with the Cabinet Office guidelines covering direct ministerial appointments.

Members include:

Katherine Bennett, CBE, UK Senior Vice President, Airbus.

Anne Glover, CBE, CEO of Amadeus Capital Partners.

Andrew Sillitoe, Apax Co-CEO.

Gert Dijkstra, Senior Executive Director, All Pensions Group.

ChristianSalbaing, Vice President of Hutchison Whampoa (Europe) Limited.

James Bardrick, Director of Citi UK, Citi.

Tara McGeehan, President of the United Kingdom, Conseillers en gestion et informatique (CGI) United Kingdom and Australia .

. Alain Carrier, Senior Managing Director and Director of International and Europe, CPP Investment Board.

Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL .

. Sam Hockman, CEO of Futures and the Public Sector, Engie .

. Alison Kay, UK Customer Service Managing Partner and I, Ernst and Young.

ChowKiatLim, CEO of GIC.

Marc Waters, Managing Director, UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Alistair Dormer, Executive Vice President, Hitachi.

Mark Tucker, Group President, HSBC.

Ignacio S. Galán, Chairman and CEO of Iberdrola Energy.

Georgiana (JoJo) de Noronha, President of Northern Europe, The Kraft Heinz Company.

Nigel Wilson, CEO, Legal and General.

Paul Livingston, Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin UK.

ShemaraWikramanayake, CEO of Macquarie Group.

Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Group.

Mohamed Mansour, Founder and President of Man Capital.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Manchester/President of the Russell Group of Universities.

Julia Prescot, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Meridiam.

HirohikoMiyata, Chief Representative of the Europe Block; Managing Director of Mitsui & Co. Europe PLC, Mitsui & Co. Europe PLC.

Clare Woodman, CBE, Director of EMEA and CEO of Morgan Stanley.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Group Deputy Executive Director (Alternative Investments and Infrastructure), Mubadala Investment Company.

Stefano Agostini, Managing Director, UK and Ireland, Nestlé.

JasonGoodall, Board Member and Former Global CEO of NTT Ltd.

Alexis Dormandy, CEO of Oxford Sciences Innovation.

AnnetteKing, UK CEO and Chair: Creative Industries Trade and Investment Board (CITIB), Publicis Groupe UK.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO of RWE Renewables.

William Vereker, President, Santander, UK.

Liv Garfield, CBE, CEO of Severn Trent Water.

Carl Ennis, CEO of Siemens GB & I.

Jon Parr, World President Crop Protection, Syngenta.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, Tata Sons.

Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of Telia Company AB.

Eva Lindholm, Group Managing Director, Head of UK and Jersey Wealth Management, UBS.

Robin Watson, CBE, CEO of Wood.

