Unilever Mexico will export food and ice cream to North America

Unilever Mexico reported that it will expand its food and ice cream production in Mexico, which will allow it to export part of these products to North America.

The company has already invested 4,000 million pesos from 2018 to 2020.

“In this way, Unilever will increase the production of our food brands and expand the production capacity of the ice cream category nationwide, with which it will start production for North America,” said Reginaldo Ecclissato, president of Unilever Mexico and North of Latin America.

The company began its operations in Mexico in the 1960s, with some 6,500 employees.

Now Unilever Mexico has a network of 37 ice cream agencies throughout the country.

Some of its brands include Solero, Cornetto, Savilé, Knorr, Maizena, Pond’s, Zest, Sedal, AX and Dove.

The company announced that it will invest 5.5 billion pesos to expand its production plants in Lerma and Tultitlán, State of Mexico; in Morelos and Mexico City over the next three years, which will generate 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“This investment will allow us to grow production and increase exports of our products by around 20,000 million pesos,” said Ecclissato, at a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Economy.

Globally, in 2020, the company generated a turnover of € 50.7 billion, an operating profit of € 8.3 billion, a net profit of € 6.1 billion and a free cash flow of € 7.7 billion.

The billing was reduced 2.4 percent. This included an unfavorable currency impact of 5.4% driven by weakening currencies in its key markets such as Brazil, Argentina and India.

The underlying sales growth contributed 1.9% to the turnover.

Covid-19 had a significant impact on consumer behavior and the performance of several of its categories.

There was growth in hand and household hygiene, laundry products, and household food and refreshments.

However, sales of personal care products, except hygiene products, were negatively affected.

Food solutions and ice cream sales outside the home decreased, affected by the closure of channels.

