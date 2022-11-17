U.S.-Turkey relations: Top 6 events

The Turkish government ranked six of the top recent events in U.S.–Turkey relations in 2022.

First, on January 4, 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit set the federal government’s prosecution against Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. (Halkbank) as the bank appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The indictment relates to a six-count indictment charging fraud, money laundering and sanctions offenses in connection with the bank’s alleged involvement in a scheme to evade U.S. unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Then, on October 3, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Turkish state-owned Halkbank’s bid to avoid criminal charges of money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions.

In a second track, on June 29, 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The two leaders discussed Sweden‘s and Finland‘s NATO candidacies, the war in Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Aegean and Syria.

Bilateral relations

On July 14, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment to the annual defense spending bill restricting the sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey.

Discussions between the U.S. and the Republic are ongoing regarding this matter.

A fourth case: on October 31, 2021, Tayyip Erdoğan and Biden met in Rome and agreed to establish a strategic mechanism that will promote high-level dialogue and address issues on which Turkey and the United States do not fully agree, along with issues on which they are working.

On April 4, 2022, during the visit to Ankara by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the Turkey-U.S. Strategic Mechanism was launched.

Then, on September 15, 2022, the two nations held the third meeting of the Turkey-U.S. Strategic Mechanism Dialogue in Washington and issued a Joint Statement.

According to the statement, building on their strong partnership and previous discussions under the U.S.-Turkey Strategic Mechanism, the two countries reaffirmed their strong cooperation as NATO partners and allies and engaged in substantive dialogue on global and regional strategic issues and areas of bilateral cooperation.

Weapons

Finally, on September 16, 2022, the United States lifted defense trade restrictions on the Greek Cypriot Administration for fiscal year 2023.

On September 17, 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey issued a press release stating that Turkey strongly condemned this extension of the scope of the decision taken by the United States in September 2020 to lift the arms embargo towards the Greek Cypriot Administration and called on the United States to reconsider this decision and implement a balanced policy towards both sides of the island.