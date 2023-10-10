Turkey is the second largest exporter of household appliances

Turkey is the second largest exporter of household appliances in the world, after China, and the largest in Europe, according to Euromonitor data.

On the other hand, this sector employs approximately 600,000 people in the Turkish economy.

In 2022, exports from Turkey included the manufacture of trailers and semi-trailers for motor vehicles (US$28,048 million), basic manufactures (US$26,689 million), food products (US$21,454 million) and machinery and equipment (US$15,804 million).

According to the Turkish government, the main objective of the Business and Investment Climate section of the 11th Development Plan (2019-2023) is to improve the competitive environment in markets by ensuring transparency, stability, reliability and predictability in business and investment climate reforms and public policies and regulations.

The aim is to strengthen the production structure by instituting effective incentive programs, and to make Turkey a regional manufacturing hub by increasing foreign direct investments that foster the technological transformation of the economy.

This section has policies and measures that are compiled under three subheadings, namely: improving bureaucratic and legal predictability, effective use of incentives and supports, and increasing foreign direct investments.

Home appliance exporter

The plan aims to rank among the top 30 countries in the ease of doing business index, increase Turkey’s share of global FDI to 1.5 percent, and increase the ratio of planned industrial areas to the country’s land area to 0.20 percent.

Turkey has developed a highly diversified and market-oriented economy with growing industrial and service sectors, while retaining an outstanding agricultural sector that makes the country largely self-sufficient in food products.

According to Turkstat, in 2022, agriculture, the industrial sector and the service sector accounted for 6.5%, 27.1% and 55.4% of GDP, respectively.

The average GDP growth rate during 2018-2022 was 4.9 percent.

In 2022, Turkish manufacturing exports were $240.379 billion, up 13% compared to 2021.