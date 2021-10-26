Trucking in the United States is 4.1% lower than before Covid-19

The production of trucking services in the United States was 4.1% in real terms in the first half of the current year, below the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consequently, trucking services totaled $ 699.3 billion, according to Commerce Department data that considers seasonal adjustments and in constant dollars that take 2012 as a fixed base.

In general, the freight market in the United States often operates in a highly fragmented and competitive manner.

The production of this type of service increased 3.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2021.

From a broader perspective, freight trucking in general –both local and foreign- had a year-on-year fall of 4.1% in all of 2020, after growing only 0.1% in 2019.

In recent years, the greatest collapse of this last indicator stands out in 2009, with the world financial crisis, when it fell 15.1% at an annual rate.

This service does not include specialized cargo transportation, such as that related to removals, construction materials, hazardous materials and waste, wood or refrigeration.

On the contrary, the last peaks were achieved in 2010 (+ 8.9%), 2014 (+ 7.5%) and 2017 (+6.2 percent).

Trucking

JB Hunt Transport Services is one of the leading trucking companies.

In its Intermodal segment (JBI) it competes with other intermodal marketing companies; other full-load carriers that use railways for a portion of their transportation service; and, to some extent, some railroads directly.

The diversified nature of the services provided by its Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) and Final Mile Services (FMS) segments attracts competition from clients’ private fleets, other private fleet outsourcing companies, equipment leasing companies, service providers, delivery services and some truck carriers.

Its Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) segment utilizes the fragmented nature of the trucking industry and competes with other non-asset-based logistics companies and freight corridors, as well as full-load carriers.

Finally, the full-load competition for your Truckload (JBT) segment includes thousands of carriers, many of which are very small.

While JB Hunt competes with several smaller operators regionally, only a limited number of companies represent competition in all markets in the country.