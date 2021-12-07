Trend of the automotive industry in Mexico

As part of the automotive industry trend in Mexico, light vehicle production decreased 0.7% year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2021, to 2,767,004 units.

Globally, the global automotive industry continues to experience widespread supply chain disruptions, primarily related to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

The automotive industry has also experienced a period of sustained increases in commodity prices, especially those related to steel and, to a lesser extent, petrochemicals.

At the same time, shipping costs have risen significantly in recent months.

At interannual rates and considering the period from January to November 2021, BMW’s production in Mexico climbed 22.1%, to 62,040 units, according to Inegi data.

With the same comparison, Audi production was 134,105 vehicles (an increase of 21.2%), corresponding to Ford totaled 198,223 units (58%) and that made by Honda added 140,466 units (19.3 percent).

Mexican-based automakers include Audi, Baic Group, FCA Group, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

In particular, Mercedes Benz production is associated through Nissan-Daimler, Hyundai produces through its partner Kia, and BMW is building a plant in San Luis Potosí.

Together these companies produce more than 40 makes and 500 models. Around 82% of vehicle production is dedicated to exports, while the remaining 18% is destined for the Mexican national market.

Automotive Industry Trend

On the contrary, in the first 11 months of the current year, General Motors production fell 27.6%, at an annual rate, to 491,806 units.

Other relevant setbacks were those of Mercedes Benz, with 70,123 units (-9.7%), Stellantis, 373,029 units (-7.3%) and Volkswagen, 257,158 units (-6.3 percent).

As of May 2021, Stellantis integrates the Chrysler and Fiat brands. The INEGI publishes the administrative records of the Automotive Industry of light vehicles that develops in the country, from 23 companies affiliated to the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry, A.C. (AMIA), Giant Motors Latin America and Autos Orientales Picacho, such as sales to the public in the domestic market, production and exports for the month of November of this year.