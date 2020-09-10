Traxion places debt for 2,500 million pesos

Grupo Traxion successfully carried out an issuance of unsecured stock certificates for 2,500 million pesos, for a term of seven years, and with a coupon at a fixed rate of 8.98 percent.

The issuance was carried out under a program for 10,000 million pesos authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission and is rated AA by HR Ratings and Verum, as well as A by Fitch Ratings.

The company offers comprehensive solutions through the largest and most diverse portfolio of services in the country. Its platform operates two business segments: cargo transportation and logistics services, and school and personnel transportation.

Traxion will use the resources primarily to:

▪ Replace liabilities.

▪ Extend the maturity profile of your debt.

▪ Improve cash flow.

▪ Optimize the cost of financing.

The issue was oversubscribed, and the bonds were listed on the Institutional Stock Exchange. This transaction will not change Traxion’s leverage ratios.

“This is Traxion’s first public debt transaction and represents yet another milestone in the company’s history. With this issuance, our debt profile improves considerably and the balance sheet is further strengthened, ”commented Aby Lijtszain, Traxion CEO.

Profile

The company was established in 2011 and closed the second quarter of 2020 with an average fleet of 8,206 motor units, 455,735 square meters of 3PL logistics warehouse space, national presence, a portfolio of more than 1,000 clients, and more than 15,000 employees.

According to its own description, among its most important competitive advantages are: an experienced and committed administrative team, the only consolidator in a highly fragmented sector, the only institutional company within an industry dominated by family businesses, a diversified portfolio of premium services, long-term relationships with clients and suppliers, and anticipated market vision.

