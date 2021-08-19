Traxion implements ISO anti-corruption and money laundering standards

Traxion finalized the implementation of the international standards ISO-37001 for anti-corruption practices and ISO-19600 for compliance management in the prevention of money laundering and taxation.

Therefore, the company generates a much more robust management system to prevent, detect and face situations of this type and stimulate better compliance practices.

The company expects to obtain ISO 37001 certification and proof of compliance with ISO 19600 within the third quarter of 2021.

Simultaneously, Traxion aligned its Integrated Report to the leading ESG information disclosure frameworks and standards.

According to the company itself, Traxion seeks to maximize its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and they are committed to the implementation of the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, which it joined in 2020.

It is now disseminating ESG information through two of the leading international information platforms: S & P-CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment) and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

Traxión

Headquartered in Mexico, the company has seven brands recognized for their leadership in the different business niches in which it participates. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, it had an average fleet of 8,704 power units, 600,593 square meters of 3PL logistics warehouse space, a national presence, a portfolio of more than 1,000 clients, and more than 17,000 employees.

Among its qualitative objectives, the company seeks to mitigate its impact on the environment and its contribution to climate change by offering efficient transport and logistics solutions in the use of resources.

Regarding the main metrics to which the company gives greater relevance are those related to the consumption and use of fuel and its emissions.

To do this, it constantly renews its fleet and carries out maintenance programs, to have power units in optimal condition.

The implementation of this series of strategies results in a constant improvement in the fuel efficiency of its power units, which implies a lower emission of carbon dioxide, the main Greenhouse Gas (GHG) that contributes to global warming and climate change.

In addition to this, its fleet has state-of-the-art engines, which contributes to a lower emission of polluting gases.