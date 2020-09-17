Toyota will invest US $ 170 million in expansion of the Guanajuato plant

Toyota will invest $ 170 million to expand the capacity of its Guanajuato plant, where it produces the Tacoma truck, from 100,000 to 138,000 units per year starting in 2022.

This plant began operations in December 2019 with the production of the Tacoma.

In the United States, Toyota plans to build a new joint manufacturing plant with Mazda in 2021.

The company also plans to start new hybrid transaxle production lines with an annual capacity of 200,000 units at its West Virginia plant during 2020 and 2021. In Alabama, the company will increase annual engine production capacity by 230,000 units by the end of 2021.

The governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, announced that the expansion of the Apaseo el Grande plant will generate 500 direct jobs.

The company continues to review its North American vehicle models and production capabilities in response to changes in market conditions.

Through the commercial alliance with Mazda Motor Corporation, production of Toyota-branded compact cars for sale primarily in North America began at Mazda’s Mexico plant in June 2015.

Additionally, Toyota began production of the Lexus ES350 at its Kentucky plant for sale in the North American market beginning in October 2015.

Additionally, the company launched the all-new Camry with the first TNGA platform in North America at the Kentucky plant in 2017 and redesigned the Avalon into an all-new model in 2018.

The company increased production capacity for the Tacoma from 100,000 to 160,000 in Baja California, Mexico, in 2018 and the Highlander at its Indiana plant in 2019.

Toyota’s Mississippi plant began production of the new remodeled Corolla with the TNGA platform in 2019.

