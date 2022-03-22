Top 9 Visteon Customers in the world

Visteon Corporation, a manufacturer of components for the automotive industry, ranked its top customers globally based on their corresponding 2021 sales.

Above all, Ford stands out, with a 22% share, a coverage that has remained the same in the last three years.

Then there is BMW, whose share was 11% in 2020 and 2021 and 8% in 2019.

Visteon is a global automotive technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences.

Other of its largest clients are: Volkswagen (9% share), Mazda (9%), Daimler (8%), General Motors (7%), Renault (6%), Stellantis (5%) and JLR (5 percent).

Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and battery management systems.

The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, USA, and has an international network of manufacturing operations, technical centers, and joint ventures dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing, and support of its product offerings and global customers.

The company’s manufacturing and engineering footprint is primarily in China, India, Japan, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Visteon operates in the automotive industry, which is cyclical and highly sensitive to general economic conditions.

The company believes that future success in the automotive industry depends, in part, on aligning with customers to support their efforts to effectively meet the challenges associated with the following significant trends and developments in the global automotive industry:

Connectivity and electronic content: The electronic content of vehicles continues to increase due to various regulatory requirements and consumer demand for increased vehicle performance and functionality.

Electric vehicles : the trend towards electrification continues to accelerate, driven by government incentives and standards, announced restrictions of internal combustion engine vehicles in multiple cities and countries, and the significant increase of investment in electrification by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

: the trend towards electrification continues to accelerate, driven by government incentives and standards, announced restrictions of internal combustion engine vehicles in multiple cities and countries, and the significant increase of investment in electrification by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving: The industry continues to move towards autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. The Society of Automotive Engineers has defined five levels of autonomy ranging from levels one and two with driver assistance features where the driver is responsible for monitoring the environment, to level five with full autonomy in all conditions.

Safety and security: Governments continue to focus regulatory efforts on safer transportation.

Vehicle standardization: OEMs continue to standardize vehicle platforms globally, resulting in fewer individual vehicle platforms, design cost savings, and greater scale economies through producing more of models for each platform.

