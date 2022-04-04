Top 8 Leaders in Power Semiconductors

Power semiconductors have more and more uses in the industry, with eight leading companies worldwide, ranked the company Ideal Power.

Thus, the major players in the global power semiconductor market include Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric, ST Microelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Group, Semikron International, and Toshiba Corporation.

While these companies are potential competitors of Ideal Power, they are also potential licensees of its B-TRAN technology as there is no high-efficiency bi-directional design available on the market.

Ideal Power is solely focused on the development and commercialization of its Bidirectional Bipolar Junction TRANsistor (B-TRAN) solid-state switch technology.

Globally, there are a limited number of semiconductor manufacturing development facilities in the United States and abroad.

Additionally, in 2021 and so far in 2022 there have been insufficient manufacturing capacity and shortages of certain semiconductor devices and related electronic components.

Power semiconductors

On the one hand, a semiconductor material is a substance that is characterized by “conducting” electricity easily, while acting as an insulator to prevent the flow of electricity.

Trending Bon Natural Life will have a new plant in China

Through the use of semiconductors, it is possible to perform rectification of the unidirectional flow of electricity, amplification to increase electrical signals, and switching to open and close the flow of electricity.

On the other hand, power semiconductors have a different structure than regular semiconductors, which allows them to handle high voltages and large currents without being damaged.

Failures can occur due to increased temperatures as a result of heat generated from handling large amounts of power.

Automotive

Therefore, methods have been developed to reduce the amount of power semiconductor loss, which is the cause of heat generation, while effectively releasing the generated heat to the outside.

The end-use market is classified as automotive, industrial, renewable energy, telecommunications, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others.

Among these, automotive electronics accounts for a significant consumption of power semiconductors.

The amount of semiconductors in vehicles has increased in recent years with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Also, the advent of drive-by-wire or x-by-wire technologies has led to an increase in the number of electrical components in vehicles versus mechanical parts in vehicles.

This increase helps reduce vehicle weight, which is directly related to improved fuel efficiency and reduced vehicle emissions.

The high consumption of power semiconductors in various end-use markets, such as industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and renewable energy, is a key driver of the growth of the power semiconductor market.

The telecommunications market is also an important end user of power semiconductors.

This segment shows the demand for RF power amplifiers and IGBTs, among others. With the launch of 5G, the demand for power semiconductors has increased.

China

Geographically, Asia Pacific represents the leading consumption of power semiconductors among other key regions.

The region is also one of the world’s leading exporters of power semiconductors.

Growth in the region is mainly attributed to China, which is the world’s leading automotive and passenger vehicle market. China is currently the largest consumer of power semiconductors.

In addition, the demand for power semiconductors is increasing in the renewable energy sectors of the region.

Also, Europe and North America are leading consumers of power semiconductors, among others, in the global market.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...