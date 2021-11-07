Top 5 Pig Producing Companies in China

China‘s top five pig producing companies (Muyuan, Zhengbang Technology, Wen’s, New Hope and Tianbang Stock) reached a total of 48 million 590,500 head in 2020.

How to size it? It represents a 9.22% share of the total slaughter of the country.

Of these, Muyuan is the most important, with a sale of 18.12 million live pigs, of which 11.52 million were commercial pigs.

Muyuan has a model of “total self-sufficiency, complete and intelligent chain”.

After almost 30 years of development, it has now formed an integrated food processing system, an industrial chain that integrates breeding pig farming, commercial pig farming and meat slaughter.

At the national level, China is one of the largest pork producers in the world.

In turn, pork is the main source of animal protein for the Chinese people and represents approximately 60% of the country’s average annual meat consumption.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s pig production will be 41.13 million tons in 2020.

Likewise, according to data published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), from 2015 to 2019, Chinese pig production represented an average of 47.49% of the world total.

One note is pertinent: the African Swine Fever epidemic, which began in 2018, has had a greater impact on national production.

In 2019, China’s pig production fell to 41.71% of world production.

Pig

The scale of the industry has increased in China, but it is still at a low level.

There, the pig farming industry has long been dominated by free range farming, with a low concentration of the industry, and there is a large number of farming in households and small and medium farms.

According to statistics from China Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Yearbook, in 2017 there were 407 farmers with more than 50,000 pigs for slaughter, which represents only 0.0011% of the total number of farmers, which is a very low proportion.

In recent years, due to factors such as increased investment in environmental protection, a shortage of agricultural land, frequent outbreaks of African swine fever, and accelerated food security, the swine industry has significantly withdrawn from scattered farmers, thus which has further accelerated the standardization and large-scale development of pig farming in China.