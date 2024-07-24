Top 5 furniture exporters in the world

The world’s largest furniture exporters in 2023 were China, Germany, Vietnam, Italy and Mexico.With a marked difference, China accounted for 40.6% of external sales of these products.This classification includes furniture; medical-surgical furniture; bedding and similar articles; certain lighting fixtures, prefabricated buildings, among other goods.

Furniture exporters

The Jalisco Furniture Manufacturers Association (Afamjal) announced the next edition of Expo Mueble Internacional Verano and Tecno Mueble Internacional 2024. These events will be held August 14-17 at Expo Guadalajara.These were the exports of the leading countries in this sector in 2023, in millions of dollars:

China: 121,000 (-8% year-on-year).

Germany: 18,800 (+1 percent).

Vietnam: 15,900 (+15 percent).

Italy: 15,800 (-2 percent).

Mexico: (+1 percent).

Event

Jorge Ríos Gutiérrez, President of Afamjal, explained that the furniture industry worldwide is growing. This growth is due to key factors. Urbanization, population expansion, rising incomes and the expansion of the real estate sector are the main drivers.On the other hand, Mercedes Abundis, Advisor of Afamjal’s Exhibition Organizing Council, mentioned that the event will have close to 500 exhibitors. These exhibitors will come from Mexico, the United States, Brazil and several Asian countries. In addition, around 40,000 visitors are expected at both EMXI and Tecno Mueble Internacional. According to the Technological Observatory of the University of Guadalajara, the economic benefit for Jalisco will be approximately 1 billion pesos. In addition, sales are expected to reach 800 million pesos during the event and more than 600 million pesos in the following six months.Karen Baez, Director of Afamjal, underscored the association’s commitment to sustainability in the furniture industry. This edition of Expo Mueble Internacional Verano will highlight the efforts of companies to integrate sustainable practices. These practices include the use of recycled materials and the implementation of clean technologies.

Award

During the event, the participation of Mexican designer Olga Hanono was also highlighted. Hanono will receive the tenth Award of Merit for Interior Design 2024. She spoke about the transformation of the hotel industry, focused on personalized hospitality. This transformation is related to the growth of the immersive experience economy. In addition, he noted the trend toward discreet, quiet luxury in design.