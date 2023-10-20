Top 5 exporters of plastic boxes

The largest exporters of plastic crates, boxes, crates, crates and similar items for transport or packaging worldwide in 2022 were China, the United States, Germany, Mexico and France.

China, with $2,329 million, and the United States, with $1,802 million, led this ranking, with year-on-year increases of 1 and 10%, respectively.

This was followed by Germany (US$1.362 billion, -2%), Mexico (US$1.009 billion, +13%) and France (US$785 million, -6%).

On a global scale, exports of these products totaled 15.270 billion dollars, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

On the other hand, the largest importers of plastic boxes, crates, cages and similar articles for transportation or packaging were the United States (1,570 million dollars) and Mexico (1,331 million).

Plastic boxes

Mexico’s Ministry of Economy recommends companies to buy these products in Mexico, given the local production capacity, with 18 companies in the food industry, 123 in the plastics and rubber industry, 376 in the manufacture of transportation equipment and 98 in other manufacturing industries, as indicated in the Smart Diversification Strategy for the Economic Promotion of the South-Southeast.

Its idea is to strengthen domestic and international supply chains and connect Mexican companies that supply goods with large companies that import those same goods from abroad.

From the U.S. Department of Commerce‘s perspective, the plastics and resins industry is one of the best prospects for U.S. exporters in Mexico.

Mexico is the largest market for U.S. exporters of plastics products, totaling $19.3 billion in 2021, and the second largest destination for U.S. rubber, totaling $3.3 billion in 2021.

Together, these categories account for 26% of U.S. exports of plastics and resins to Mexico.

In 2022, Mexico remained the top destination for U.S. foreign sales of plastics, at $21.25 billion.

The packaging and construction sectors drive Mexico’s plastics market, accounting for 47% and 12% of the market, respectively.

According to the Commerce Department’s outlook, growth in the automotive, aerospace and other leading industries will likely continue to create opportunities for U.S. exports of manufactured parts and new engineering materials.