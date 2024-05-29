The Top five cranberry exporters to the United States in 2023 were Peru, Mexico, and Chile.

From around the world, U.S. purchases of this fruit were $1.953 billion last year.

That amount implied a year-over-year growth rate of 1% and a compound annual growth rate of 12.3% over the past decade.

In addition to being an excellent source of antioxidant vitamins C and E, cranberries help prevent urinary tract infections, promote digestive health and improve heart health.

In 2023, Peruvian exports of this product to the U.S. market grew 8% at an annual rate, to US$922 million.

This was followed by sales from Mexico (US$599 million, +4% year-on-year) and Chile (US$227 million, -24%).

Cranberry exporters

In the 1960s, consumption of this fruit increased in the U.S. market by marketing cranberry juice drinks.

Another driver of demand occurred in the 1990s, when dried and sweetened cranberries were sold as red raisins.

Canada and Argentina were two other prominent blueberry exporters to the United States in 2023, with $186 million and $15 million, respectively.

Characteristics

Cranberries are a good source of fiber.

This fruit may have anti-inflammatory properties.

Cranberries contain few calories.

They are used as an input for the production of juices , desserts, breads and jams, among many other products.

They are native to North America .

Some popular varieties include Early Black, Stevens, Ben Lear and Pilgrim.

Exports

Foreign sales of cranberries from the United States to the world were pegged at $307 million in 2023, the same amount as in 2022.

In this regard, the Department of Agriculture is helping U.S. cranberry growers increase the competitiveness of specialty crop products in foreign markets, enhance domestic marketing, and improve production and processing practices through the Specialty Crop Competitiveness Initiative.

The plant produces horizontal stems or stolons up to 6 ft (2 m) in length. From the buds of the stolons grow short vertical branches 2 to 8 inches (5 to 20 cm) high, called scions, which produce vegetative and fruiting buds. Each fruiting shoot may contain up to seven flowers.