The top 5 cheese exporters to Mexico in 2020 were the United States, the Netherlands, Uruguay, Chile, and New Zealand.

With external purchases of 534 million dollars in 2020, Mexico is one of the 15 most important markets for cheese imports in the world.

In terms of value, Mexican cheese imports in 2020 fell 1.8%; while in volume, these acquisitions fell 5.8%, to 113,971 tons, at interannual rates and according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

According to the European Commission, the Mexican diet has included dairy products for centuries, particularly milk and cheese.

These products are a staple food, complement dishes, or are treated as a separate meal or snack.

Cheese exporters

In general, cheese is very popular and widely used in Mexico, with traditional national products dominating the market (Fresco, Panela, Doble Crema, Oaxaca, Manchego Mexicano and Amarillo, to name a few).

Among the largest cheese exporters to Mexico, the United States is by far the leader (432 million dollars in 2020), followed by the Netherlands (33 million), Uruguay (22 million), Chile (17 million) and New Zealand (11 millions).

An analysis released by the European Commission shows that Mexican consumers appreciate fresh white cheeses, with smooth and creamy textures.

It is also common for Mexicans to use cheese in their dishes in melted or gratin form.

However, high-income consumers have also started to opt for aged cheeses.

Also, in recent years, prepackaged cheese has seen a significant increase in sales, as consumers seem to shift to more convenient products.

Other cheese exporters to Mexico are Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Denmark.

During the last decade, Mexican cheese imports grew 62.3%, from $ 329 million in 2010.

In the opposite direction, Mexican cheese exports were for 39 million dollars in 2010.

Consequently, Mexico registered a deficit of close to 500 million dollars in the trade of this product, including cottage cheese in all these statistics.

