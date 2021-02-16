Top 35 destinations for U.S. agricultural exports

China, Canada, and Mexico ranked as the top destinations for U.S. agricultural exports in 2020.

To all destinations in the world, US agricultural external sales totaled $ 145.7 billion last year.

The amount implied a year-on-year growth of 7%, according to data from the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This value was also the second highest in historical terms.

Among the main US agricultural exports are: soybeans, corn, wheat, cotton, beef, pork and poultry, eggs, fresh fruits and nuts.

The US agricultural sector is among the largest in the world, although agriculture and other primary activities (forestry, fishing and hunting) account for less than 1% of GDP and about 1.5% of employment, according to WTO data.

Agricultural exports

Agricultural activities are very important to the local economy in certain parts of the United States.

Within the country, considerable differences in landscape and climate offer opportunities not only for large-scale agriculture but also for great diversification of agricultural production.

The United States is a major world exporter of many agricultural commodities and a net exporter of food products.

The top destination for U.S. agricultural exports was China in 2020, with shipments of $ 26.435 million.

Then Canada (20.992 million dollars) and Mexico (18.094 million) were placed.

Supports

Aid to the agricultural sector is mainly authorized under farm bills, which are multi-year general pieces of legislation covering a wide range of agricultural and food programs.

US Agricultural Exports (millions of dollars)

While some of the programs have permanent authorization (for example, crop insurance), others are only authorized during the term of the agricultural law in question.

Other relevant destinations for US agricultural exports are Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

