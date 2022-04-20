Top 3 Colgate-Palmolive Research Centers in the World

Colgate-Palmolive Company, an American multinational consumer products company, operates its main research centers in the United States and Mexico.

Its main research center for oral and personal care products is located in Piscataway, New Jersey, its main research center for home care products is located in Mexico, and its main research center for pet nutrition products is located in Topeka, Kansas.

Also its global data center is located in Piscataway.

In addition, the company has commercial shared service centers in India, Mexico and Poland, which are located on leased properties.

In addition, Colgate-Palmolive owns or leases approximately 330 properties, including manufacturing, distribution, research and office facilities around the world.

Its corporate headquarters is located on leased property at 300 Park Avenue, New York.

In the United States, the company operates approximately 80 properties, of which 13 are owned.

The main US manufacturing and warehousing facilities used by the oral, personal and home care products segment of its business are located in Cambridge, Ohio; Greenwood, South Carolina; and Morristown, Tennessee.

In turn, the pet nutrition segment has major manufacturing and storage facilities in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Emporia, Kansas; Richmond, Ind.; and Topeka, Kansas.

Abroad, the company operates around 250 properties, of which 57 are owned, in more than 80 countries.

The primary overseas manufacturing and warehousing facilities used by the oral, personal and home care products segment of its business are located in Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Greece, Guatemala, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela and Vietnam.

The Pet Nutrition segment has significant manufacturing and storage facilities in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Colgate-Palmolive operates in two product segments: oral, personal and home care; and pet nutrition.

It is a leading oral care company with global leadership in the toothpaste and manual toothbrush categories, based on market share data.

It sells its toothpastes under brands like Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, and Tom’s of Maine, its toothbrushes under brands like Colgate, Darlie, elmex, and meridol, and its mouthwashes under brands like Colgate, elmex, and meridol.

Its oral care business also includes pharmaceuticals for dentists and other oral health professionals.

