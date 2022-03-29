Top 25 Prologis customers in the world

Amazon and FedEx stand out among the main customers of Prologis, a real estate investment trust based in San Francisco, California, United States.

At the end of 2021, in its Real Estate Operations segment that represents its consolidated properties, the company had more than 3,500 clients occupying 448 million square feet of logistics operating properties.

Overall, its broad customer base represents a spectrum of international, national, regional and local logistics users operating in various industries, providing diverse products to consumers around the world.

Other of its main clients are: Home Depot, Geodis, Wal-Mart, U.S. Government, UPS, GXO, DSV Panalpina, DHL, Pepsi, Office Depot, Staples, Berkshire Hathaway, VF Corporation, Kellogg, Ryder System, Mondelez International, National Distribution Centers, Westrock Company, Kuehne + Nagel, Sysco Guest Supply, Lindt & Sprüngli , Ingram Micro and Iron Mountain.

Trending Bon Natural Life will have a new plant in China

The location of its global portfolio gives Prologis the unique ability to provide its clients with the right real estate solutions for their supply chains.

Main customers

The company has invested in properties located within urban and infill areas in its largest global markets with same day access (defined as Last Touch) and next day access (defined as city distribution), for the consumer population .

Prologis has also invested in facilities located in key transportation hubs on the edge of these major urban and infill areas and inbound distribution facilities that incorporate access to major seaports and intermodals.

For the classification of its largest clients, Prologis uses the Net Effective Rent (NER) indicator, which is calculated using the estimated total cash to be received during the lease term divided by the lease term to determine the average amount of cash rent payments received per year.

Amounts derived in a currency other than the US dollar have been converted using the average rate of the previous 12 months.

Prologis is the world leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-growth, high-barrier markets.

The company owns, manages and develops well-located, high-quality logistics facilities in 19 countries on four continents.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...