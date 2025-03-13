Top 15 countries with the most e-commerce in retail sales

China ranked first in the ranking of countries with the most e-commerce in retail sales.

In this ratio, China’s coverage was 50.1 percent, followed by the United Kingdom (30.2 percent) and South Korea (27.2 percent).

The data is based on projections made by eMarketer in July 2024.

E-commerce

According to VTEX, the increase in online commerce responds to several factors. Among them, the growth of digital audiences, driven by an expanding middle class. In addition, innovations in payments and logistics are driving e-commerce adoption.

Here are the top countries with the most e-commerce as a proportion of their retail sales, as reported by AMVO:

China : 50.1 percent.

United Kingdom : 30.4 percent.

South Korea : 27.2 percent.

Indonesia : 26.6 percent.

Greece : 23.2 percent.

Norway : 19.7 percent.

Finland : 17.3 percent.

Denmark : 17.1 percent.

Lithuania : 16.7 percent.

United States : 16.2 percent.

Mexico : 14.8 percent.

Poland : 14.7 percent.

Japan : 14.2 percent.

Argentina : 12.5 percent.

Singapore: 12.1 percent.

World Market

The global Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) was estimated at $6.1 trillion in 2024, and according to Insider Intelligence, it could reach $8.1 trillion by 2028.

What is GBV? It refers to the total value of orders processed through a platform.

Consumers

E-commerce has changed to meet the new demands of the modern customer. In the past, solutions were basic and only allowed orders to be received and deliveries to be made. Now, scalable platforms offer more personalization and integrations with third parties, enhancing the shopping experience.

Brands have also adapted their strategies. Increasingly, they prefer direct-to-consumer channels to control the relationship with their customers and strengthen their identity. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this process, driving greater investment in digital commerce.

Today, consumers are looking for a quick and easy shopping experience, from product browsing to delivery. That’s why retailers need scalable and flexible platforms that adapt to their demands.