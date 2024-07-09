Top 10 sectors with the most investment announcements in Mexico

In Mexico, 143 private sector investment announcements for US$45.464 billion were identified in the first half of the year. These are the 10 sectors with the most investment announcements according to the Ministry of Economy:

Manufacturing (24.24 billion dollars).

Commerce (6.87 billion dollars).

Transportation (5.13 million dollars).

Mass media (4.96 million dollars).

Construction (US$2.08 billion).

Energy (US$1.33 billion).

Real estate (400 million dollars).

Services (394 million dollars).

Agriculture (US$39 million).

Temporary Housing (US$9 million).

Investment announcements

On January 19, 2024, a meeting was held at the Davos Economic Forum to promote Mexico as a priority investment destination and highlight the government’s strategy to encourage the relocation of foreign companies to Mexico.Then, on May 14, 2024, the Ministry of Economy reported that during the first quarter of 2024, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico was 20.3 billion, an increase of 9% over the same period of 2023 of 18.6 billion dollars. Of the total FDI registered, 42% is concentrated in the manufacturing sector, mainly in transportation equipment, beverages and tobacco, food, chemicals, metals, plastics and rubber, electric power generation equipment, computer equipment and paper industries. The FDI in the manufacturing sector is also concentrated in the computer equipment, computer equipment and paper industries.