Top 10 computer exporters in the world

China, Mexico and Hong Kong were placed at the top of the ranking of the world’s leading computer exporters in 2021, according to information from the WTO.

Globally, $442 billion worth of computers were exported last year.

Of this amount, China exported almost half (46%), by shipping these machines for an amount of 204,230 million dollars.

Mexico ($33.32 billion), Hong Kong ($31.34 billion) and the United States ($26.82 billion) were in the following positions.

Overall, O2Micro International reports that the consumer electronics and computer markets are characterized by a seasonal increase in volume, driven primarily by higher consumer spending during the vacation season.

O2Micro International designs, develops and markets power management components for the computing, consumer, industrial, automotive and communications markets.

The markets for LCD monitors, LCD and LED TVs, tablets, cell phones and portable entertainment devices, power tools, vacuum cleaners and electronic vehicles are all large and growing as functionality increases and prices decrease.

Computer exporters

One of the biggest challenges in these markets remains efficient energy management, believes O2Micro International.

As the number of applications and features available for these products has grown, so has the number and variety of power loads, or individual subsystems that require voltage or current regulation.

Each additional application or feature may require multiple functions and circuits that, in turn, require more individually regulated and managed power sources.

Increasingly, manufacturers are turning to new and innovative semiconductor technologies to manage the capacity of available power supplies more efficiently.

Other leading computer exporters were Germany ($18.37 billion), Czech Republic ($14.96 billion), Netherlands ($14.47 billion), Thailand ($14.22 billion), Taiwan ($12.01 billion) and Singapore ($9.5 billion).

Among the largest computer manufacturing companies in the world are: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Apple, Acer, Acer, ASUS, Microsoft, Toshiba, Samsung and MSI.

Battery

Integrated power management circuits supply power and regulate voltage, controlling the flow of electrical power between the various loads and power sources in a product or system.

Power management requires a combination of two distinct technology disciplines: digital IC design and analog IC design.

On the one hand, digital circuits, such as microprocessor and memory semiconductors, provide most of the functionality of computer processing.

However, digital circuits generally cannot handle significant amounts of current or multiple voltage levels.

In contrast, analog circuits use and handle continuously varying voltage and current levels.

Battery-powered systems, which have relatively high and continuously varying power levels, are inherently analog systems.