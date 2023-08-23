Titleist: the No. 1 ball in golf

Titleist has been the No. 1 ball in professional golf for more than 70 years, according to the company that owns the brand, Acushnet Holdings Corp.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, the company posted net sales of $2,270.3 million, an increase of 5.7% year-over-year.

Its Titleist Golf Balls reportable segment accounted for approximately 30% of net sales in 2022.

Titleist Golf Ball was founded with the purpose of designing and manufacturing a golf ball that was superior in performance and quality to all other balls available in the market.

Acushnet Holdings considers the golf ball to be the most important piece of equipment in the game, as it is the only piece of equipment used by each player for every shot in the round.

It is also the golf ball category that generates the majority of the company’s profits.

Since its introduction in 2000, the Titleist Pro V1 has been the best-selling golf ball worldwide.

Launched on the PGA Tour in October 2000 and introduced to the consumer market in December 2000, the first Pro V1 golf ball represented the fusion of three of Titleist’s industry-leading technologies: large solid core, multi-component construction and high-performance thermoset urethane elastomer coverslips.

In its first four months, the Pro V1 golf ball became the best-selling golf ball and holds that position to this day.

In 2003, the first Pro V1x golf ball was released, which, with its four-piece dual-core design, produced higher launch characteristics and a different spin profile than the Pro V1.

In early 2023, the company launched new Pro V1 and Pro V1x models with advancements in core technology to expand the high-flex shell layer, soft-molded thermoset urethane cover and advanced aerodynamics.

The 2023 models maintain their differences in flight, feel and spin.

Pro V1 offers the highest combination of speed, spin and feel in the game and is the best fit for most golfers.