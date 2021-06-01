English

The WTO operates a research center on gender issues

Photo: USAID.

The WTO launched the Gender Research Center to promote cooperation on trade and gender issues.

Overall, this center is designed to enhance collaboration and information sharing among researchers dealing with trade and gender issues.

It will also serve as a platform for dialogue between researchers and the Informal Working Group on Trade and Gender Issues, created at the WTO last September.

The main participants in the WTO Research Center include:

  • Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
  • United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
  • International Monetary Fund (IMF).
  • World Bank Group (WBG).
  • United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
  • International Trade Center (ITC).
  • Participants in the WTO Academic Chairs Program.
  • Various academics from various countries and regions.

“I believe that the launch of this initiative is particularly important today due to the economic and social upheaval experienced by millions of women around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the WTO Trade and Gender Focal Point. , Anoush der Boghossian, who will coordinate the Axis activities.

The World Trade Organzation will invite other experts to participate on an ad hoc basis.

The hub will enable the exchange of information on gender trade and research, foster research partnerships and promote comparative research in all regions.

In addition, arrangements will be made for the information to be publicly available online.

The Hub aims to inform these research findings for discussions in World Trade Organzatio bodies, including the WTO Informal Working Group on Trade and Gender.

It also aims to support research fundraising efforts and take stock of the efforts every two years through an international research conference.

 

