The world’s leading live pig exporters in 2020 were Denmark, the Netherlands, China, Thailand and Canada.

In turn, among the largest producers of these animals are: Muyuan Foodstuff Co., Wens Group, Smithfield Foods / WH Group, Zhengbang Group, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Techbank Food Co., Triumph Foods, Sichuan Dekon Group and BRF.

After Denmark (1.293 million dollars), the Netherlands (943 million), China (521 million), Thailand (507 million) and Canada (283 million) were placed as the largest exporters of pigs in 2020, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Pig exporters

In terms of companies, Muyuan Foods is the main company in this industry in China and Qin Yinglin, its largest shareholder, is among the richest people in the world.

This company is dedicated to the breeding and sale of live pigs.

What are their numbers? The company sold 10,253 million live pigs in 2019, of which 8,791 million corresponded to commercial pigs, 1,5471 million to piglets and 27,100 to breeding pigs.

Also, its operating income was 20.221 million yuan and its net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company totaled 6.114 million yuan.

Business model

The company focuses on a large-scale integrated breeding model.

After 29 years of development, Muyuan Foods has formed a swine industry chain that integrates scientific research, feed processing, pig farming, breeding pig farming, commercial pig farming and pig slaughter.

At the same time, the company has its own feed mill, develops nutritional formulas and supplies pigs at all stages of rearing.

The company also independently designs the stables and automation equipment; establishes a breeding system based on market demand, sticks to value breeding and selects good varieties.

In addition, the company has adopted the internal breeding pattern of the entire process, so that each breeding link is placed in the company’s quality control system.

Therefore, the company has proven its uniqueness and outstanding strengths in terms of food safety control, product quality control, disease prevention and control, efficient and large-scale operation and production cost control.