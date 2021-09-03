The world’s largest broccoli and cauliflower exporters in 2020 were Spain, with $ 545 million, and Mexico, with $ 354 million, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Broccoli (Brassica oleracea italica) is a plant of the Brasicaceae family, formerly called Crucifers, which is a set of flower buds that are developing and tend to bloom in a very short time.

In addition, broccoli has a high nutritional and medicinal value that lies mainly in its high content of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and proteins.

Among the main producing companies in Mexico are: Babia, Hapco Farms, Latin Specialties, North American Produce, Primo Trading Services and Val Verde Vegetable.

In Mexico, the state of Guanajuato contributes around 70% of the national production value of broccoli.

Broccoli and cauliflower

This product is an annual cycle vegetable, whose straight plant is 60 to 90 cm high and ends in a mass of green flowers, which can reach a diameter of up to 35 cm.

It has deep, branched roots and the flowers are yellow and have four cross-shaped petals.

Other outstanding broccoli exporters in 2020 were: United States ($ 163 million), France ($ 111 million), Italy (103 million), China (96 million), Netherlands (64 million), Guatemala ($ 30 million), Poland (21 million) and Canada (16 million).

According to the Mexican Association of Protected Horticulture (AMHPAC), as part of the minimum quality requirements, broccoli must be fre from:

Decay, withered products.

Excessive ripening.

Discoloration of the bunch or leaves.

Damage caused by freezing.

Dirt, odors, flavors and other materials foreign to the product.

Diseases, insects or damage caused by these.

Shelf Life, according to the University of California:

Temperature of 0 ° C (32 ° F) and a RH (Hazard ratio)> 95% for a shelf life of 21-28 days.

5 ° C (41 ° F) temperature for 14 day pot life.

Finally, a temperature of 10 ° C (50 ° F) for a shelf life of 5 days.