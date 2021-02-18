The world’s airports lost $ 111.8 billion in revenue, according to projections from the Airports Council International (ACI).

Also, Council‘s most recent Covid-19 pandemic impact analysis revealed that the global airport industry experienced a reduction of more than 6 billion passengers by the end of 2020, representing a 64.2% decrease in global passenger traffic. .

Of the revenue losses at airports, these were with the following matches in dollars:

Africa : 2.97 billion.

: 2.97 billion. Asia-Pacific : 29.6 billion.

: 29.6 billion. Europe : 40.8 billion.

: 40.8 billion. Latin America and the Caribbean : 6.6 billion.

: 6.6 billion. Middle East : 9.7 billion.

: 9.7 billion. North America: 22.1 billion.

The new ACI forecasts show that the road to recovery in 2021 will be slow and uncertain, and without the support and assistance of government policies, the industry continues to face collapse.

Likewise, projections The forecasts show that, over the next five years, world passenger traffic is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 2.4%, negatively affected in the short term by the continuing effects of the pandemic.

The recovery is likely to be uneven across the world.

While markets with significant domestic traffic are not expected to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels by 2023, markets with a significant share of international traffic will recover much more slowly.

However, ACI believes that this slow recovery will only be possible if governments introduce a consistent approach to testing to promote travel and remove restrictive quarantine measures with a coordinated, risk-based approach to combining introduced testing and vaccination. in the future.

As of January 2021, ACI serves 701 members and operates 1,933 airports in 183 countries.

