The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in January

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 17-21, 2022.

The WEF is an independent organization that provides a neutral platform for informal interaction between the world’s most influential decision makers and opinion leaders.

Likewise, established in 1971, the WEF is the international organization for public-private cooperation, based in Geneva, Switzerland.

From the perspective of the World Economic Forum, given the complexity of global governance, no single actor can address systemic issues in isolation.

Therefore, the Forum provides businesses, governments and civil society with an independent, impartial and future-oriented platform to scale up their efforts to influence positive and sustained change.

In its own words, the Forum uses its considerable organizational capacity, including convening power, excellence in community management, knowledge generation and interaction technology, to facilitate multi-stakeholder interaction and impact.

In particular, the Forum builds consensus on today’s most pressing challenges, develops strategies to improve global governance, and dominates the Fourth Industrial Revolution through its System Initiatives.

The new Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco, United States, focuses on the governance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This Center seeks to accelerate global cooperation to achieve the greatest positive impact of new technologies.

In a statement, the WEF reported that the annual meeting will have the theme “Working together, restoring trust.”

“The pandemic has caused profound changes. In a world full of uncertainties and tensions, interpersonal dialogue is more important than ever,” said WEF founder and CEO Klaus Schwab.