The US, China and India dominate the consumption of nitrogen fertilizers

The United States, China and India dominated the consumption of nitrogen fertilizers globally in 2020.

Fertecon estimates indicate that the United States accounted for 11% of total global nitrogen fertilizer consumption by 2020, with China and India as the top consumers accounting for 22 and 17% of total global nitrogen fertilizer consumption, respectively.

Based in the UK, Fertecon is a renowned agency providing market information and analysis on fertilizers and fertilizer raw materials for companies in the sector and related industries, as well as international agencies.

Above all, the global demand for fertilizers is driven by the demand and prices of cereals, which, in turn, are driven by population growth, agricultural land per capita, changes in the world’s diet in development and increased consumption of biofuels.

According to the IFIA, from 1976 to 2018, the world demand for fertilizers grew by 2% per year.

Also, according to a study funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the global use of fertilizers, consisting of nitrogen, phosphate and potassium, is expected to increase by 1% until 2023 to meet the world demand for food.

Nitrogen fertilizers

Currently, according to CVR Energy, the developed world uses fertilizers more intensively than the developing world, but sustained economic growth in emerging markets is increasing the demand for food and the use of fertilizers.

In addition, populations in developing countries are shifting to higher protein diets as their incomes increase, and that consumption requires more grains for animal feed.

As an example, CVR Energy adds, China’s wheat and coarse grain production is estimated to have increased 35% between 2011 and 2021, but was still unable to keep pace with increases in demand, leading China to increase its imports of wheat and coarse grains by more than 1,038% during the same period, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The United States is the world’s largest exporter of coarse grains, accounting for 32% of world exports and 26% of world production for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, according to the USDA.

CVR Energy states that a substantial amount of nitrogen is consumed there in the production of these crops to increase yield.

According to Fertecon estimates for 2020, the United States is the world’s third largest consumer of nitrogen fertilizers and the world’s largest importer of nitrogen fertilizers.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado