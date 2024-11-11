The United States won the panel on GM corn imports to Mexico under the USMCA rules, according to informed sources.

The case began with the Mexican government’s ban on foreign purchases of GM corn, first for both animal feed and human food and then adjusted only for human consumption.

From January to September 2024, Mexico ranked as the top destination for U.S. corn exports. Mexican corn purchases from that origin amounted to US$4.313 billion. This value grew 5.1% compared to the same period in 2023.

On February 13, 2023, Mexico published a presidential decree that includes a guideline according to which:

“The agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration will carry out the actions conducive to carry out the gradual substitution of genetically modified corn for animal feed and for industrial use in human food.”

Then, on August 17, 2023, the United States Trade Representative announced the establishment by the United States of a dispute settlement panel under the USMCA regarding certain Mexican measures relating to GM corn. A final report from the panel is expected by the end of 2024.

At the panel, the United States reiterated the safety of GM corn as food and noted the authorizations of GM corn by the United States, Mexico and regulatory agencies in other countries.

Glyphosate

The rebuttal also contends that Mexico’s claim about the risks of glyphosate in GM corn lacks a risk assessment. In addition, U.S. pesticide regulatory data show that glyphosate residue in corn, if present, is minimal and well below tolerable levels in Mexico. However, the preliminary ruling on glyphosate in this dispute has not been made available.

On the other hand, the United States argues that Mexico’s measures lack scientific support. According to its position, there is no evidence that imported GM corn poses a risk to native corn. In addition, the U.S. contests Mexico’s claim to protect native corn as a natural resource. It claims that there is no evidence that gene flow from transgenic corn is a threat.