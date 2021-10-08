The United States leads the world in food preparation exports

The United States led the world’s food preparation exports in 2020, with a total of 6.212 million dollars, according to data from the Department of Commerce.

These products include, for example, edible preparations, preparations for making beverages, sweets, jellies, creams, infusions, mixtures of fruit or vegetable juices, juices (except orange), cream substitutes and herbal teas.

To Canada, its main export destination, I ship products worth 1.386 million dollars.

Other major destinations were South Korea ($ 544 million), Mexico ($ 521 million), the Netherlands ($ 326 million) and China ($ 279 million).

Food preparation

According to Nomad Foods Limited, there are a number of trends in consumer preferences that are having an impact on the frozen food industry as a whole.

These include preferences for the speed, convenience, and ease of food preparation; natural, nutritious and well-proportioned meals; and products that are sourced and produced in a sustainable way and that are otherwise respectful of the environment.

For example, there is a growing trend towards higher consumption of vegetarian and vegan foods, especially by meat eaters, resulting in 41% of UK households buying meat substitutes in 2020.

In order to address consumer needs and ensure the continued success of its products, Nomad Foods Limited’s goal is to introduce new products, renew commodities and expand existing product lines in a timely manner.

After the United States, among the largest exporters of food preparations were Singapore (5.843 million dollars) and Germany (3.999 million).

Environmental impact

Concerns about the health effects and nutritional value of certain foods may lead to increasing encouragement or requirement of food producers to produce products with reduced levels of salt, sugar and fat and to eliminate fatty acids trans and some other ingredients.

Furthermore, according to Nomad Foods Limited, consumer preferences are also determined by concerns about reducing waste and the environmental impact of products.

Consumer tastes are also liable to change. In addition, this company acknowledges, the growing presence of alternative retail channels could negatively affect its sales if it does not adapt.

For example, consumers with increasingly busy lifestyles, or who are affected by Covid-19 lockdown measures in certain countries, are choosing the online grocery channel as a more convenient, safe and faster way to buy their food products, and they are also increasingly using the internet for meal ideas.