The United States leads the world in almond production, with a large part of its volume destined for exports.

With a year-on-year drop of 4.4%, US almond exports totaled $ 4.689 billion in 2020, according to data from the Commerce Department.

Regarding almond production, the United States reached more than 2 million tons in 2019.

The United States accounted for almost 80% of the planet’s almond production on average during 2015-2020 and more than 65% of world almond exports on average during 2014-18 (by weight).

According to the International Trade Commission (USITC), America’s edible nut industries have spent decades and millions of dollars fighting a pest, the navel orange worm, which spreads the fungus that produces aflatoxin, a dangerous fungal toxin. for human health.

To control the navel orange worm, the industry created a Limited Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program that includes the use of certain key pesticides.

However, certain major export markets in the United States have begun to deregister some of these pesticides and then reduce the Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) associated with those pesticides.

According to the USITC, there is concern in the walnut sector that some important pesticides that farmers depend on may face increasing scrutiny in these markets and, as a result, may lose MRL in those markets.

Industries report that if those tools are lost, their IPM programs will be disrupted with little time to adapt, forcing them to choose between losing access to some of the most important export markets or facing potential increases in aflatoxin prevalence. .

U.S. exports of almonds to major markets, 2016–19 (million dollars)

California produces nearly the entire commercial crop of almonds in the United States, and almonds are among the largest agricultural products in that state in terms of value, reaching more than $ 6 billion in 2019.

