The Transisthmian Train project is 48% complete, considering its construction cut-off to June 2021, the Mexican government reported.

As part of the National Development Plan, in 2019, the government initiated the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Development Plan.

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec Development Plan includes the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which was created on June 14, 2019 and is expected to start operating at the end of the president’s term.

For fiscal year 2021, 1,384.9 million pesos were assigned to the Transistmian Train project.

From September 2020 to June 2021, 391.1 million pesos have been exercised.

Transisthmian Train

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will consist of several modes of transport and an investment of 8,000 million pesos, in part for the rehabilitation of railways for cargo and passengers, the expansion of the Salina Cruz-Coatzacoalcos highway and the expansion and modernization of the ports of Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos and the refineries of Salina Cruz and Minatitlán.

In addition, the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Development Plan includes a planned gas pipeline to supply national companies and consumers.

Along the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, according to the plans of the Mexican government, economic zones will be created to attract investment from the private sector along with a guarantee of the supply of energy, water, digital connectivity and other basic inputs to satisfy the needs of companies and the working population.

Indeed, the Trans-isthmian Train project constitutes a regional development policy with social and economic impacts in the south-southeast regions of the country.

This project consists of the conversion of the old railway route that currently connects the cities of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.