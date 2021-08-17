The top 5 design companies in the world

Two US-based firms, Jacobs Engineering Group (Jacobs) and AECOM, were among the world’s five largest design companies in 2019, according to Engineering News-Record.

Chinese design companies also rank high on the list, with China’s Power Construction Corp. and China Energy Engineering Corp. ranking first and fifth, respectively.

Top five design firms by global revenues, 2019

Although the global architecture and engineering services industry remains highly fragmented, several notable acquisitions by large industry players in recent years have led to some consolidation in the industry, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) noted.

First example: Australian firm WorleyParsons acquired the Energy, Chemicals and Resources Division of American firm Jacobs in 2019.

Second: a year earlier, Singaporean firm Surbana Jurong bought Canadian firm B + H Architects and Singapore firm SAA Architects.

Third: in 2014, the US firm AECOM bought the US firm URS.

Design companies

Architects provide design and planning services for the construction and renovation of various types of structures and buildings, while engineers employ engineering principles and the laws of science in the design and development of structures, systems and processes, as well as machines. , instruments and materials.

Key consumers of architectural and engineering services include the construction industry; government; retailers; mining companies; utilities; schools and universities; the entertainment and recreation industry; and additional entities that need designs for buildings and other structures, spaces, and processes.

As such, the demand for architectural and engineering services is highly dependent on factors that affect the willingness and ability of clients to finance construction, infrastructure, and industrial projects.

IBISWorld reports that revenue in the global architecture services industry was $ 314.5 billion in 2018, having increased on average at an annual rate of 2.5% from $ 284.7 billion in 2014.

Meanwhile, revenue in the global engineering services industry increased at an average annual rate of 2.6% over the same period, from $ 1 trillion 201.4 billion in 2014 to $ 1 trillion 328.1 billion in 2018.