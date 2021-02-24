The top 10 destinations for Mexico’s beer exports in 2020

The United States and Australia were the main destinations for Mexico‘s beer exports in 2020.

Mexico sent this drink to the US market for a value of 4,088 million dollars.

Beer shipments to the Australian market totaled $ 62 million.

With this, its participation as a destination in the total exports of beer from Mexico were 87.3 and 1.5%, respectively.

Mexico sent beers to the entire world with a customs value of 4.685 million dollars last year, a contraction of 3.6%, at an annual rate.

It was an adverse year for the sector. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized Covid-19 as a pandemic.

Covid-19 has severely restricted the level of economic activity around the world.

In response, the governments of many countries, states, cities and other geographic regions have taken preventive or protective actions, such as imposing restrictions on travel and business operations, as well as advising or requiring people to limit or renounce their time away from their homes.

Beer exports

Temporary company closures have also been ordered and many other companies have temporarily closed on a voluntary basis.

Additionally, people’s ability to travel has been reduced due to mandatory travel restrictions.

Other relevant destinations for Mexico’s beer exports were in the past year: Canada (58 million dollars), Chile (57 million), Guatemala (45 million), United Kingdom (43 million), China (36 million), Russia (23 million), South Africa (19 million) and Panama (19 million).

In most countries, the alcoholic beverage industry has been classified as an essential business and, as such, companies are still able to produce and sell their products.

Many companies have closed all hospitality services, tasting rooms, retail stores, restaurants, and other nonessential public facilities.

However, their supply chains and distribution channels have not been substantially affected and they have an adequate supply of products to meet anticipated demand.

Among the main companies in Mexico are:

Constellation Brands

AB InBev

Heineken

Beer Factory

Cerveza Juguete

Baja Brewing

Cervecería Allende

Cervecería Cinco de Mayo

Concordia

Cervecería Heroica

Reina

Cervecería Olas Altas

Cerveza Rey

Ceiba

Calavera

Cerveza Minerva

Fortuna

Wendlandt

Cerveza Loba

Monstruo de Agua

Cervecería La Brü

Cervecería Cielito Lindo

Falling Piano

Cerveza Caserío

Cervecería de Colima

