The SHCP grants 7 customs broker patents

The Ministry of Finance (SHCP) of Mexico granted customs broker patents to seven people, in accordance with two agreements published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

The grants were like this:

Adrián Llamas Rodríguez, customs broker number 1841, to perform functions with such character before the Customs of Guadalajara as the customs office of assignment. César Aburto López, customs broker number 1852, to perform functions with such character before the Customs Office of the International Airport of Mexico City as a customs office of assignment. Gabriel Sada Paz Cabeza, customs broker number 1844, to perform functions with such character before the Customs of Nuevo Laredo as a customs office of assignment. Getzany Hurtado Vidales, customs broker number 1842, to carry out functions with that nature before the Nuevo Laredo Customs as an affiliate customs office. Miguel Ángel Franyutti Tiburcio, customs broker number 1814, to perform functions with such character before the Nuevo Laredo Customs as a customs office of assignment. Víctor Becerra Bassal, Customs Agent number 1836, to carry out functions with this character before the Nuevo Laredo Customs as a customs office of assignment. Luis Enrique Troncoso Jaime, Customs Agent number 1853, to perform functions with such character before the Tijuana Customs as a customs office of assignment.

Customs broker

It is the natural person whom the SHCP authorizes by means of a patent, to promote the dispatch of the merchandise, on behalf of another, in the different customs regimes provided for in the Customs Law.

The requirements for obtaining the patent are established in article 159, Customs Law, some are:

Publication of the Call in the Official Gazette of the Federation and meet the established requirements.

Have experience in customs matters, over 5 years.

Be registered in the RFC.

Be up-to-date in compliance with tax obligations.

Pass the knowledge test practiced by the customs authority.

Among the obligations carried out by the customs agent or proxy is to verify import permits before the Ministry of Economy, certificates of origin, Official Mexican Standards (NOM’s), country of origin markings and the others established in article 162, Law customs.

Agents provide their services in a particular way.

Contracting of services

Agents can be contacted through:

Confederation of Associations of Customs Agents of the Mexican Republic ( CAAAREM ) Tel. 01 (55) 33-00-75-00 in Mexico D.F.

) Tel. 01 (55) 33-00-75-00 in Mexico D.F. Latin American Confederation of Customs Agents A.C. ( CLAA ) Tel. 01 (55) 55-11-07-85-15 and 11-07-85-92.

On the website of the Tax Administration Service, there are the lists of the registry of agents and customs representatives.

