The SHCP: 50,000 million pesos will be invested in Mexican customs

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that 50,000 million pesos will be invested in Mexican customs.

According to the newspaper El Economista, the SHCP will release 50,000 million pesos from a Customs trust to invest in technology and infrastructure, as reported this Thursday by Horacio Duarte Olivares, general administrator of Customs of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

As of December 31, 2020, the total assets of the Public Trust to Administer the Consideration referred to in article 16 of the Customs Law (FACLA) was 75,400 million pesos, being 17.2% higher compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, total liabilities went from 70,000 pesos to 31.3 million pesos.

Regarding cash flow, revenues decreased 14.9% to reach 20,000 million pesos, mainly due to the 14.4% decrease in contributions.

On the other hand, expenses decreased 6.5% and accumulated 8,900 million pesos.

In addition to the projects already formalized, according to the SHCP, important initiatives will be carried out, which are in the integration stage, which will make it possible to strengthen the collection and operation processes.

“We are convinced that we have to modernize technological systems so as not to lag behind our commercial partners and improve customs infrastructure to respond to the challenges of foreign trade,” said Duarte Olivares at an event of the Confederation of Associations of Customs Agents of the Mexican Republic (CAAAREM).

Customs

Duarte Olivares said that this investment will be the largest in the history of Mexican customs.

The SAT is a decentralized body of the SHCP, it is responsible for applying tax and customs legislation, so that individuals and legal entities contribute proportionally and equitably to public spending; supervise taxpayers so that they comply with tax and customs provisions; facilitate and encourage voluntary compliance; as well as generating and providing the necessary information for the design and evaluation of the tax policy.

FACLA balance sheet

To carry out the management of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), it receives budgetary resources, as well as resources from the FACLA.

The FACLA was established in May 2004, between the SHCP in its capacity as sole settlor and Nacional Financiera (Nafin) as trustee; whose purpose is to obtain, invest and manage the resources that originate from the Customs Procedure Law (DTA), which are transformed into consideration for services related to electronic data processing, as well as for the strengthening of SAT systems.

FACLA cash flow

Between 2013 and 2017, 3,269 million 233,800 pesos of budgetary resources approved by the Chamber of Deputies in ICT matters and 33,150 million 382,600 pesos from FACLA have been invested, which are integrated as follows:

In accordance with Constitutional Controversy 84/2004 promoted by the SHCP, it was resolved that the considerations referred to in article 16 of the Customs Law are private resources.

During the review of the ASF in 2014, 2016 and 2017, deficiencies were identified in the management of the contracts, as well as in the information security process, representing a risk for SAT operations.

CAAAREM

For his part, Arturo Reyes Rosas, president of CAAAREM, assured that customs agents are committed to the current administration’s project to end illegal acts that take place in customs.

“Customs agents are committed to the customs authority to continue fighting illegality and we put at their disposal the experience of the union, our work and technological systems to better exploit the information of commercial operations with a comprehensive risk analysis,” he told.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado