The SAT seizes goods in customs for 4,081 million pesos in III-2021

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) seized goods at Mexican customs for 4,081 million pesos during the third quarter of 2021.

Thus, the value of the illegally introduced merchandise was lower by 405.5 million pesos compared to the same period of the previous year.

Likewise, the SAT determined the amount of the PAMAS for 1,536.5 million pesos in the third quarter of the current year, an amount higher by 153.6 million pesos in relation to the same period of 2020, derived from the review and inspection (cargo and passengers) in the customs of the country.

Regarding operations with value and origin risk, in January-September 2021, 3,502 value analyzes were carried out, 33.7% less than in the same period of 2020, and 563 seizure orders were issued (235 for undervaluation and 328 verifications of residence), 21.0% less than the previous year. The associated amount was 217 million 062,364 pesos.

Customs

In the matter of seizures and seizures, as of the third quarter of 2021, he highlighted the following:

290,096 pieces of cigarettes were seized in 493 seizures.

Regarding drugs, 2,346.8 kilograms of cocaine were seized; 6.6 kilograms of heroin; 2,829.7 kilograms of cannabis; 1,319.9 kilograms and 38,337 pills of psychotropic drugs and 446.0 kilograms of chemical precursors and 1,485 pills.

Of weapons, 395 firearms, 273 short arms and 122 long arms were seized; and 128,358 cartridges and 3,990 kilograms of explosives.

Regarding foreign exchange, 6 million 321,821 dollars were seized in cash; $ 5 million 182,073 in documents; 7 million 404,408 Mexican pesos in cash; and 652 million 034,153 pesos in documents.

36 million 252 thousand 102.9 liters of hydrocarbons were seized, including diesel, gasoline and gas condensate.

Staff

The functions related to the entry of goods to the national territory or to the exit of the same are exclusive powers of the customs authorities.

Federal and local public officials and employees, in the sphere of their respective competencies, must assist the customs authorities in the performance of their functions when they request it and will be obliged to report the facts of which they have knowledge of alleged infractions of this Law. and deliver the goods that are the object thereof, if they are in their power.