The ports of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas: work underway

The ports of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas, located in Mexico, are undergoing expansion works to increase their operating capacity.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Manzanillo is carrying out the Inclusion of rail service to the Multipurpose Terminal (TUM).

A Partial Assignment of Rights and Obligations is also planned for the construction, operation and use of a specialized Terminal, for private use, for the handling of petroleum fluids (gasoline, diesel, LPG and fuel oil) and mineral and vegetable oils for industrial use, at the Laguna de Cuyutlán Port.

In addition, road connectivity works are being built to access the port.

During the first half of 2023, 144 million tons of cargo were handled at Mexico’s ports, a year-on-year increase of 0.1 percent.

Above all, foreign trade cargo is made up of hydrocarbons, containerized cargo and mineral bulk.

The port of Manzanillo is one of the region’s main ports for container traffic.

Ports

In the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, construction continued on the cabotage dock in the southwest channel (60% complete and will increase the port’s installed capacity).

At the same time, the reconfiguration and reinforcement of the marginal protection on breakwater embankments was completed, which will provide security to the port facilities, especially on the north margin of the access channel.

The dock for small vessels and tugboats will improve the support services for navigation inside the port.

In addition, according to the SHCP, the port’s exit will be expanded, which will improve the outflow of cargo from the port precinct.

As part of the port expansion project, Isla de la Palma is being developed, which has 608 usable hectares and is adjacent to the port precinct.

In Mexico, maritime transportation is governed by the Maritime Navigation and Commerce Law of 2006, the Ports Law of 1993 and their respective regulations.

In 2021 a new Regulation to the Ports Law was published, repealing that of 1994, to, according to the authorities, mainly reflect the institutional change that took place in the sector.