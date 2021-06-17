The most competitive countries in the world in the 2021 ranking

Among the most competitive countries in the world were, in descending order: Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore.

It is the World Competitiveness Classification 2021, prepared by the Institute for Management Development (IMD).

After the top five places, they followed: Norway, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

In general, the ranking measures the prosperity and competitiveness of 64 countries by examining these four factors through statistical data (two thirds) provided by national organizations, and a survey answered by executives (one third) operating in the respective economies.

IMD is an independent academic institution with Swiss roots and global reach, founded 75 years ago by business leaders for business leaders.

Since its inception, in its own words, IMD has been a pioneering force in developing leaders who transform organizations and contribute to society.

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Singapore, IMD has ranked in the Top 3 of the Financial Times’ annual Global Executive Education Rankings for the past nine consecutive years and in the top five for 17 consecutive years.

IMD’s MBA and EMBA programs have repeatedly stood out among the best in Europe and the world.

Most competitive countries

Switzerland improved greatly in its economic performance compared to last year, when it ranked 3rd, particularly in international investment and employment.

Sweden also performs well economically, specifically in the national economy and employment.

In addition, Sweden advances in government efficiency with advances in public finances.

In business efficiency, Sweden improves slightly in productivity and efficiency and management practices, but makes huge strides in the labor market. It remains at the top of the rankings in health and environment and does well in education.

Despite performing well in international trade, overall economic performance, and business efficiency (in which it ranks first), Denmark (in third place) falls in the rankings (from second in 2020).

