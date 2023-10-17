The Mexican Stock Exchange and the Institutional Stock Exchange

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) is the largest authorized stock exchange involved in the listing and trading of equity and debt securities in Mexico.

Securities listed and traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange include: stocks and bonds of private sector corporations, stock certificates or shares issued by banks, commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, certificates of deposit, public debt, and special hedging instruments.

The Mexican Stock Exchange is a publicly traded stock corporation with variable capital.

As part of its program to develop the Mexican securities market, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) published a concession for a new stock exchange in August 2017.

The new Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) began operations on July 25, 2018.

The Institutional Stock Exchange is a publicly traded company with variable capital.

As of December 2022, Institutional Stock Exchange reported a market share of 20.8% and Ps. 160,206 million in listed securities.

As of December 31, 2022, the IPC stood at 48,463.9 points, representing a 9.0% decrease from the December 31, 2021 level.

Mexican Stock Exchange

The Mexican Securities Market Law regulates the purchase and sale of securities in Mexico. This law includes a Restricted Offering regime, which allows issuers of securities to make public offerings directed exclusively to certain classes of investors.

The law also provides that placement programs may be used by all issuers, thus facilitating the securities registration process and certain public offerings, including public offerings of equity securities.

The General Provisions Applicable to Stock Exchanges establish several measures to strengthen the regulatory framework applicable to stock exchanges, including, among others, enhanced internal controls of stock exchanges, rules covering the disclosure of material market information and the establishment of contingency plans for stock exchanges experiencing operational difficulties.