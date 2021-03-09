The Mexican peso gains 27.9 cents against the dollar

The peso closed the session with an appreciation of 1.30% or 27.9 cents, trading around 21.21 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 21.1289 and a maximum of 21.5727 pesos.

In the session, the Mexican peso was the third most appreciated currency, behind the Turkish lira that appreciated 1.91% and the South African rand that advanced 1.60 percent.

The appreciation of the Mexican peso was the result of a weakening of the US dollar of 0.60% according to the weighted index, being the first decline after four sessions on the rise and the largest since January 12.

In the bond market, the yield rate of the 10-year Treasury bonds registered a decline of 5.2 basis points, reaching 1.54%, after rising 20 basis points in the four previous sessions.

The lower rate of return is consistent with a correction and does not indicate a change in trend, as the publication of positive economic indicators in the United States going forward increases the probability that it is speculated that the Federal Reserve could adopt a less flexible monetary stance.

In the capital market, the appetite for risk increased, with gains being observed in most of the indices globally.

In the United States, the gains were concentrated in companies in the technology sector, after losses were observed in previous weeks. The S&P 500 registered an increase of 1.42%, while the Nasdaq closed with an increase of 3.69 percent.

In Mexico, the IPC of the Mexican Stock Exchange closed with a gain of 0.06 percent.

In the session, the euro touched a low of 1.1836 and a high of 1.1916 dollars per euro. Finally, the euro peso touched a minimum of 25.1495 and a maximum of 25.5486 pesos per euro.

At the close, the interbank quotes for sale stood at 21.2145 pesos per dollar, 1.3890 dollars per pound and 1.1901 dollars per euro.

Gabriela Siller; PhD

Director of Economic-Financial Analysis.

Banco BASE

