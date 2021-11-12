The main suppliers of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The Brazilian company Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is one of the largest fully integrated steel producers in Brazil and Latin America in terms of crude steel production.

It operates across the entire steel production chain, from the extraction of iron ore to the production and sale of a diversified range of high value-added steel products.

For its financial reports, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional divided its business into five segments: steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy.

In general, the company acquires the necessary inputs for the production of its products worldwide, with most of its main suppliers of materials located in Germany, as established in the following table:

Main suppliers of raw materials

Scholz, TSR → Scrap.

RWE Supply & Trading GmbH → Electric Power.

Total Energie Gas GmbH → Natural gas.

Refractories Site Service GmbH → Refractory.

Electrodes Graftec, W.A.S., SHOWA DENKO → Electrodes.

Siemens, Schneider, Voith → Spare parts.

Irle, Walzengießerei Coswig → Rolls.

Main suppliers

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional acquires its supplies in Brazil and abroad.

Aluminum, zinc, tin, spare parts, refractory bricks, lubricants, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and argon are the main supplies it buys in Brazil.

For its part, coal and coke are the only inputs it acquires abroad.

In 2018, 2019 and 2020 it consumed 19,477 tons, 678,118 tons and 75,971 tons, respectively, of slabs from third parties.

Other of its main suppliers of raw materials are detailed below:

Ternium → Slabs.

Contura, Kru Overseas, Vale, Warrior, Teck Coal, Arch Coal, and Trafigura → Coal.

CI Milpa, Sinochem and Noble → Coque.

Aluminum Zinco Sul, Nova Metais and Infiniti → Aluminum.

Zinco Ligas, Latasa, Glencore and IBM Metais → Zinc.

ERSA and Mineração Taboca → Tin.

Sotreq, Minas Machine, Komatsu, Inova and WLM → Spare parts.

RHI Magnesita, Vesubio, IBAR and Saint Gobain → Refractory bricks.

Iconic, Quaker and Daido → Lubricants.

In particular, its steel segment comprises a diverse product portfolio and provides it with an international footprint through its international subsidiaries and its exports from Brazil.

While in its flat steel segment, it is an almost fully integrated steel mill. Its main industrial plant, the Presidente Vargas steel mill, produces a broad line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold rolled products, galvanized and tin for the distribution, packaging, automotive, appliance and construction industries.

