The main Spanish companies in the railway sector in Mexico

FCC, Acciona, OHL, Copasa, Grupo Azvi and CAF stand out among the main Spanish companies that participate in the railway sector in Mexico, according to ICEX, Spain’s international trade and investment promoter.

Below, some of the many projects developed, or under development, by Spanish companies related to the railway sector are collected for guidance and by selection by ICEX.

First is FCC, which participates in the Mayan Train project: awarded section 2 in consortium with the Mexican company CICSA (2020).

Then, Acciona Proyecto del Tren Maya stands out, winning the tender for section 5 south in consortium with Grupo México (2021).

A third case is that of OHL, with the Toluca-Mexico City Train Project, in consortium with Grupo Hermes, for the construction of a 36 km section.

For its part, Copasa participates in the Tehuantepec Isthmus Project, in a consortium with the Mexican companies La Peninsular and Construcciones y Ferropartes Industriales del Norte, in the rehabilitation of the Ubero-Mogoñé section KM 137 + 564 AL 186 + 046.

Grupo Azvi is part of the builders in the Mayan Train Project, by being awarded section 3 in consortium with other companies (2020)

Likewise, the company participates in the Tehuantepec Isthmus Project: consortium with the Mexican Regiomontana de Construcción y de Servicios for the construction of the Medias Aguas-Ubero section KM 95 + 928 AL 137 + 564, 41.6 km.

It is also in the Toluca-Mexico City Train Project: supply, installation and start-up of rolling stock, railway systems, communications system, ticketing, control center, electromechanical systems for the tunnel and viaduct, energy systems and construction of two 25 kv traction substations.

Finally, CAF stands out in the Suburban Train Project that goes from Buenavista to Cuautitlán, a concession.

